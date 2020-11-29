Share:

Russia registered 26,683 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 2,269,316, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday.

Meanwhile, 459 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 39,527.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,798 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 599,213, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,761,457 people have recovered, including 21,987 over the past day.

So far, over 75.9 million tests have been conducted across the country.