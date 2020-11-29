Share:

KARACHI - The employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) staged a sit-in at the National Highway against the sacking of their services by the Federal Government.

Protestors in large numbers along with a body of a worker, who passed away yesterday, after hearing news of his termination from services, observed a sit-in at the National Highway, urging the government to take back its decision of laying-off their services.

The funeral prayers of the deceased employee of the PSM, who was pronounced dead yesterday due to cardiac were offered at Steel Town. The sit-in resulted in massive traffic jams on both sides of the National Highway. It was to be mentioned here that the outraged employees of the PSM also protested last night against the decision. The 4,544 PSM employees, including teachers, drivers, firemen, operators, health and security staffers, SEDGMs, managers and others had been sacked, a spokesperson from the Steel Mill said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while criticising the PTI-led federal government, said in his tweet that the heartless government has sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel mills. PPP will return each and everyone back to work.

The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder.