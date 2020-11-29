Share:

LAHORE - The mother of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif was laid to rest on Saturday at the family’s Jati Umra estate in Lahore.

Funeral prayers for Begum Shamim Akhtar were offered at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwind amid tight security arrangements. Hundreds of party workers including close family members, relatives and senior party leaders attended her last rituals. Noted religious scholar Raghib Naeemi led the prayers.

The prayer venue was bifurcated to keep the important political figures separate from the ordinary folks.

This arrangement was presumably made as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Funeral prayers for Begum Akhtar were also offered on Friday in London before her body was flown to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were released on a five-day parole on Friday to take part in the final rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who passed away in London on Sunday last

Earlier in the day, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz received her body at the Lahore airport.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider and senior party leaders including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Hanif Abbasi, Ameer Muqam and Rana Sanaullah attended the funeral prayers among others. She was laid to rest next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.