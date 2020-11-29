Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has directed for strict action against the practice of over-charging by some private contractors in passenger and freight trains. Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he said over-charging from passengers and traders will not be tolerated. Earlier, a report about fares in passenger and freight trains charged by the private contractors was presented in the meeting. The minister was given a briefing about damaged coaches and their rehabilitation. The meeting was also briefed about the Transit Trade Management project by the National Logistic Cell and Federal Board of Revenue through Chaman border.