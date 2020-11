Share:

KARACHI - As many as 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,911 and 1,389 new cases emerged when 9,072 samples were tested raising the tally to 171,595. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday. He added that 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,911 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Murad Ali Shah said that 9,072 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,389 cases that constituted 15.3 percent current detection rate which was the highest during the second wave. He added that so far 1,961,855 tests had been conducted against which 171,595 cases were diagnosed, of them 88 percent or 150,765 patients had recovered, including 1650 overnight. The CM said that currently 17,919 patients were under treatment, of them 17,141 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 765 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 681 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators. Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1389 new cases, 1101 had been detected from Karachi, including 483 from South, , 272 East, 122 each from Central and Korangi, 71 Malir and 31 West. He added that Hyderabad has 63 new cases, Badin 32, Jamshoro 28, Sanghar 22, Mirpurkhas 16, Sujawal 15, Thatta, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Naushehro Feroze nine, Umerkot eight, Kambar and Larkana two each, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar one each. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.