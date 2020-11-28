Share:

LAHORE- Cooperation in different sectors between private sectors of Tanzania and Pakistan can improve trade and economic ties between the two countries. This was stated by President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA) and head of a trade delegation Paul F Koyi while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members were also present. Leader of Tanzanian trade team stressed the need for improving bilateral relations for exploring more avenues of trade and investment opportunities. He said that Tanzania is a peaceful country with immense trade and investment opportunities in many sectors, particularly the agriculture sector which can be explored by Pakistani business & industrial community that would lead to enhancement of trade and investment ties. He said that private sectors of the two countries should start knowing each other, build confidence and bring the business communities of the two countries closer to each other. He said that government of the both countries should make visa issuance process easier to facilitate the business community. Mian Tariq Misbah said that Tanzania is one of the important countries of Africa. Pakistan’s exports to Tanzania are nearly 87 million dollars and the imports range up to 21 million dollars. The volume of total trade is around 108 million dollars. He said that the overall trade between Pakistan and Kenya is around 670 million dollars. Since Tanzania shares the border with Kenya and the main ports of two countries are very close to each other, so, there should not be any challenge in the way of increasing the present level of bilateral trade.