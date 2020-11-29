Share:

Rahim yar khan - President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Naihan will arrive here next week on a two-week visit. A high-level delegation will also accompany him.

The UAE President, during his visit, apart from houbara hunting, is also expected to meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. To review the arrangements for the royal delegation’s visit to Cholistan, advance parties from UAE are arriving in Cholistan. Rangers have been deployed in five districts adjacent to Cholistan. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has summoned three companies of Rangers from the federal interior ministry for the security of the UAE royal delegation.

UAE rulers are coming to Cholistan for houbara hunting since long but due to illness UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed could not come to Cholistan for the last eight years. However, in the meantime UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed used to visit Cholistan every year with high-level delegations and during last two years his private visit to Cholistan was later given the status of official visit.

According to the sources, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum are coming to Cholistan on a personal visit next week with a high-level royal delegation and during the visit they will visit Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. He is also expected to visit Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Cholistani areas adjacent to D.G. Khan. To ensure security, three companies of Rangers will be deployed in these districts till March 31, 2021. According to sources, personal visit of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed to Rahim Yar Khan may be longer than two weeks.