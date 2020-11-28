Share:

As Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) dismissed over 4544 of its employees, the fact that it has continued to be a burden on the national exchequer becomes all the more apparent. The national stell producer, which has not been operational in five years, has been incurring consistent losses to the government. As such, such steps while being unfortunate, are extremely necessary so that the country can experience economic relief.

According to reports, employees of various pay groups, including divisional and assistant managers, were let go so costs could be cut back from an industry that is already failing to stand on its feet. Even PSM officials are of the belief that any and all rehabilitation projects will cause more harm than positive development. Earlier, the government, while exploring ways to revitalise the PSM, decided to privatise it and give a financial package worth Rs2.3 million to the employees. However, not much seems to have been accomplished on that front despite the efforts of past governments as well.

In the end, the only solution that remains is to reduce the size of the workforce. Traditionally, rationalisation has always been the first step taken to reduce the impact of loss-making enterprises on the national economy. The same phenomenon has plagued various other industries, like tech for instance, that have had to sack employees and reduce wages as the future of the business remains uncertain. There is no denying that this is a difficult process to implement and experience but when the tradeoff is between the wellbeing of the economy at large, there is little choice over the matter.

As the pandemic struck Pakistan, various sectors suffered a serious blow that is now manifesting in the form of such policies. In times when the government needs to ensure that the economy remains afloat, such tough directives must be taken.