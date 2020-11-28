Share:

Rawalpindi-Three children including a six-month-old baby died as their mother threw them in a well, before herself jumping in it at Gulyana Morr in Gujar Khan on Saturday, informed sources.

The woman was, however, rescued and moved to hospital where she has been identified as Sonia Gulfraz, they said.

The deceased children were identified as Rida Fatima (5), Nida Fatima (2) and Anita Fatima (6 months), whose dead bodies were also moved to hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy, they said. According to sources, Sonia had quarrelled with her husband over some domestic issue in the morning and the man left house for workplace. In the meanwhile, the woman threw her three daughters into well. She also jumped into well to commit suicide, sources said.

However, the family members called Rescue 1122 which rushed to the scene and took out the dead bodies of the three baby girls and also rescued the woman. All victims were moved to hospital.

Police also held the woman, sources said.

According to SP Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed, the woman committed crime after fighting with her husband. He said woman was held and a case was being registered against her.