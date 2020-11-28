Share:

According to a recent news report, Russian troops have arrived for a drill with Pakistan military.

A Russian Special Forces contingent of 70 troops and officers arrived in Islamabad, yesterday, to participate in a joint Russian-Pakistani military exercise code-named Druzba 5, aimed at enhancing Pak-Russian mutual experiences in the spectrum of counterterrorism. An almost equal number of servicemen are participating from the Pakistani side.

This is a far cry from a few decades ago when Pakistan played a front-line role in a ten years armed struggle against the Soviet Union’s illegal occupation of Afghanistan. That endeavour did fail miserably, ultimately contributing to the USSR’s demise, and resulting births of the Russian Federation and other associated ex-Soviet republics, which we see blossoming today. In the 1980s, no-one could have envisioned this development of today!

Likewise, India was a long-time member of the former Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) from the time of her independence till 1989 and never sought to conclude a strategic pact or warm ties with the USA during this period, an achievement, however, which Pakistan managed to perform from the late 1940s till around 2008.

Today, however, India has joined hands with America and two other countries to form a so-called Quad aimed at containing or rather countering a giant powerhouse of the east. In order to stay pertinent in the Asia-Pacific region in the future, Pakistan should reassess her global international relations strategy in an optimal and intelligent manner. As far as the CASA region is concerned, therefore, wonders never cease!

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.