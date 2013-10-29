KHANEWAL

The civil society members, religious and political circles and parent of students have demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Punjab Education Minister, Secretary and DCO Usam Moazam to take stern action against teachers and headmaster of Govt Islamia High School for allegedly backing a teacher involved in torture on a student instead of taking action against him.

They also demanded appropriate measures to check rising incidents of torture of students by their teachers in schools.

As per details, a teacher of Government Islamia High School Khanewal alleged tortured a Class 10th student Moqeem Ahmad, a resident of Zaheerabad Multan and presently resides with his grandfather in Kamran Colony Khanewal in connection with his studies. The teacher Yaqoob called him into class and asked about homework but due to some reason, Moqeem Ahmad hadn’t done the homework. At which the angry teacher tortured Moqeem severely.

According to reliable sources, three schoolteachers named Muhammad Yaqoob, Chishti and Alvi are habitual to torture students. Due to poor management of school Headmaster Atta Ullah, parent of students are feeling their children unsafe in the institute.

Meanwhile, when contacted the school headmaster claimed the grandfather of the affected student had forgiven the teacher which had left little room for any action or initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the teacher.