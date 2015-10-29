ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has managed to extract a commitment of $ 2.3 million from the United Nations it owed to the country from the residual amount earlier given by Islamabad for an inquiry into former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

Due to the efforts of Pakistan’s Mission to the UN in New York, the UN is now prepared to return this money from the $3.5 million contributed by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s government.

The UN apologized for the delay in the matter to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, and is now prepared to return this amount as early as possible.

The UN Commission was established in 2008 to investigate the death of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former prime minister of Pakistan, at the request of the then PPP government of Pakistan.

The Report of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry into the facts and circumstances of the assassination of Benazir Bhutto was released in 2010.