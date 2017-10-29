LAHORE - Speakers at an NTP conference have reiterated their resolve to continue struggle to make Pakistan a sovereign state. The two-day moot titled ‘Khuddar Pakistan’ concluded at at the Pakistan Workers Trust Saturday .

Speaking on the occasion, NPT VC Dr Rafique Ahmed stressed the need for following in the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Fatima Jinnah and other veterans of the Pakistan Movement to make Pakistan a sovereign state. NPT Chief Coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf laid stress on hard work.

In his message to the participants of inaugural session the other day, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the organisers of moot and assured them of his all-out support for arranging such events.

He said Pakistan Movement veterans set the example of living with honour. “I invite the whole nation to join us in making Pakistan a sovereign,” his message read.

NPT Chairman Rafiq Tarar urged the nation to rely on domestic resources rather than asking for foreign loans and assistance. Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman said the message of this conference is to make no compromise on national pride. He appreciated the civil and military leadership for responding to the US demands in a befitting manner.

Secretary General NPT Shahid Rasheed said the objective of the conference is to create awareness about ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan.