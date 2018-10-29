Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Over 1,500 female candidates belong to Mirpurkhas division have appeared in the test of early child teachers under IBA Sukkur held on Sunday here on the premises of Mir Sher Muhammad Talpure Public School.

Report said that above test centre was selected due to availability of big capacity of sitting the candidates in its ground where under tents shelter test was held and candidates were not allowed to keep any kind of things while strict security arrangements were made to stop any kind of use of unfair means.

Media were not allowed to enter the school for coverage which local media strongly condemned. Family members who had come with the candidates faced hardaships as no sitting place was made outside the centre even they remained deprived of drinking water.

The candidates after giving the test outside the centre complained to the media that administration did not make proper arrangements outside the centre as their parents and other family members came there along with them remained deprive of drinking water and waiting place facility.

They told that test paper was very hard and strict arrangements to stop the cheating were made there. They urged the higher authorities to take notice of difficulties of their family members and ensure good arrangements in future during taking the test outside and inside the test centers.