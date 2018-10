Share:

PESHAWAR - Seventeen people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway late Sunday night, reported a private TV channel. Reports suggest several people were killed with a woman miraculously surviving, according to an eyewitness.

The incident took place within the Lotar Police Station limits. The bus was en route to Rawalpindi from Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghazr area. Rescue workers have faced difficulty in reaching the scene of the accident owing to the terrain and darkness.