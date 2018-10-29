Share:

MOSCOW:- More than one million people have signed a petition calling on the government to give the UK citizens a final say on Brexit in a new referendum. The petition on change.org website broke through the million mark on Saturday three months after being launched by The Independent newspaper. “The people, on both sides of the debate are losing faith with the current process. From [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May to Parliament as a whole, a chaotic approach has delivered infighting, resignations and party politics, but little progress on the key issues that people care about,” the petition says.– Sputnik

Last week, more than half a million people marched in London demanding a final say on Brexit.