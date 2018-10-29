Share:

KASUR - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi has said that service to humanity is the best worship and all-out resources would be utilised for provision of modern healthcare facilities in govt hospitals. He expressed these view while paying a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur here the other day.

He took round of emergency, Gynae and other wards.

Briefing the advisor about the hospital, MS Dr Nazir informed that the hospital lacks parking lot, requisite number of doctors and state-of-the-art machinery.

He also thanked the Health Advisor for his encouragement and said that he would serve the ailing humanity with greater commitment and dedication.

Hanif Pitafi also took notice of the unhygienic condition of the hospital and ordered better cleanliness arrangements.

9 Criminals Arrested

On the orders of DPO, Mandi Usmanwala and Raja Jang police launched jointly a crackdown and arrested nine criminals including Category-A notorious absconder Afzal. They also recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition besides drugs from the gang.

Patwari caught red handed receiving bribe

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a patwari red-handed receiving bribe from a citizen here the other day.

According to an ACE source, patwari Bashir Ahmed had demanded Rs80,000 as bribe from Atta Asad Azam for a correction in documents for land purchase.

An ACE team, on a complaint submitted by Atta Asad Azam, raided and caught the patwari red-handed while receiving bribe. A case was registered against him. Further investigation was underway.

INDIFFERENT OFFICIALS

Officials in all state departments are indifferent. A survey reveals that they do not come to their duty. Similarly, they do not bother to address public problems.

Social and political circles of Kasur district demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take notice of it.