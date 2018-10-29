Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Kashmiri people staged anti-India demonstrations in various parts of AJK against the nefarious designs of India and its rising human rights violations in Held Kashmir.

They were chanting full-throat 'Pakistan Zindabad', 'Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa - La iLaha Illallah'.

They also flayed the Indian move of launching propaganda about the human rights situation in Gilgit-Baltistan in a book titled 'GB And Its Saga of Unending Human Rights Violations' by an Indian author Alok Basal.

"The poisonous book, launched in India, carries totally baseless, unfounded and concocted table stories since the people of GB enjoy absolutely equal rights at par with any part of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir," speakers said while addressing a protest rally. They said it was sponsored by the Indian secret agency RAW, (Research and Analysis Wing) to malign the unending and heartiest links of the population of Gilgit / Baltistan and Jammu & Kashmir with Pakistan. They said this while addressing a mammoth protest rally hosted by the Mirpur civil society under the fold of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran (Ittehad Group).

Carrying placards and banners bearing anti-India slogans, the protesters passed through major city streets. They said India has exposed its nefarious face against the CPEC, the under-construction gigantic project of progress and prosperity of the two close friendly and brotherly countries of Pakistan and China.

The speakers said that India could not divert the attention of the external world from the ongoing planned and targeted genocide of innocent freedom-loving people of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir at the hands of her occupational forces - through raising the negative and so-called propaganda.

They warned India to refrain from launching any misadventure against Pakistan, GB or AJK. They declared that AJK will be made the graveyard of Indian soldiers if India dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan, AJK or GB.

They further warned that over 210 million people of Pakistan, AJK and GB will prove to the nuclear devise to eliminate India from the planet if New Delhi manoeuvred any assault against Pakistan, AJK or GB. They called upon the international community including forums of human rights to move ahead to ensure early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through exerting pressure on India to move for composite dialogue with Pakistan.

Protesting against fresh wave of Indian state terrorism, brutalities by the occupying forces in the Indian held Jammu Kashmir, the speakers called upon the harbingers of humanity to come forward play their due role taking stringent notice of the increased brutalities of Indian occupying Forces in the bleeding valley of Kashmir", speakers said.

The speakers said that the planned mass killing of the innocent civilians is a ruthless act and to put the freedom leaders behind the bar is actually an abortive attempt of the forces to shut the voice of Kashmiris for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke. They made it clear that the freedom movement of the people of Jammu Kashmir is indigenous movement which can't be compared with any terrorism. Kashmiris are freedom fighter not the terrorist.