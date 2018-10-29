Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways all set to provide free of cost Wifi facilities to all the divisional headquarters across the country to facilitate the passengers and relatives by October 30. “All preparation in this regard has been completed and the related instruments are being provided by the children of railway employees as a gift,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. The official said the management was wanted and committed to modernize all Headquarters of Pakistan Railways under the supervision of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as it became so obsolete. He said that all the Pakistan Railways Headquarters and Divisional Offices will also be connected with modern call centre. Pakistan Railways has already completed almost 60pc work for provision of Wifi and tracking system in trains under vision of 100-day of the present government. “Initially, all passenger trains will have the facility of Wifi, tracking and after that these facilities will also given in the freight trains,” the official added.

He said that most of the work for the provision of Wifi and tracking system has been done and remaining will be completed shortly as Minister for Railways is very much concerned about providing these facilities.

The official said that Overseas Pakistani was offering free of charge services regarding software and other related instruments for providing Wifi and tracking facilities in passenger trains.

“Passengers will shortly be able to use free internet services via Wifi while travelling with Pakistan Railways,” the official added.

He said that these steps would improve the status of Pakistan Railways and make trains journey more pleasant and safer for the travellers.

Regarding the Main Line-1 and Main Line-II, he said that Ministry of Railways was going to take important decisions about these lines in coming 30-60 days.

He said that freight trains are backbone of the any railways and now Pakistan Railways was operating only eight to ten freight trains from Karachi, adding that the department is making efforts to increase these trains from 12 to 13.