KASUR - The administration has been carrying out the anti-encroachment operation in the district. As per the official sources, the administration has so far retrieved 6199-Kanal and five-Marla state land worth more than Rs1 billion in Pattoki. Similarly, it has retrieved 4155-Kanal and 17-Marla state land worth more than Rs84 crore in Chunian tehsil. In Kasur tehsil, over Rs1 crore worth state land measuring 15-Marla has been recovered from land grabbers. In Kot Radha Kishan, 391-Kanal and six-Marla state land worth more than Rs17 crore has been retrieved from land mafia.

BIKE-LIFTERS NABBED

Pattoki City police claimed to have arrested a suspect, along with an accomplice, wanted in a dozen cases of motorbike theft here the other day. According to police, the accused was identified as Waqas alias Kashi. The police recovered eight motorcycles, Rs15,000 cash, mobile phones, and two pistols from him and his accomplice Ghulam Mustafa.