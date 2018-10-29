Share:

BADIN - Fire brigade vehicles and tractor-trolleys have been provided to different union councils of Badin district to facilitate the public.

These views were expressed by Ali Asghar Halipoto, chairman of District Council Badin while addressing an inauguration ceremony of fire brigades vehicles, the other day.

While addressing the inaugural eve of handing over fire brigades vehicles and tractor-trolleys, he expressed that incidents of fire in the villages were causing huge loss and to tackle untoward incidents, they were providing fire brigades to extinguish fire and prevent damage and harm.

Halipoto said that first time fire brigades vehicles were being provided at the union councils’ level and initiated from Dumbalo union council and such facility to be provided to union council Halipota, Phalkara, Malhan and others in second phase.

He expressed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was striving hard for development in Badin and Sindh province and in this connection the government of Sindh and distarict council was also initiating. He said that they were working hard for construction of road, rural health centres, water filter plants, water ponds and education in Dumbalo and district Badin.

While addressing Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, MNA Matli, said that the new development schemes including natural gas, electricity and others to be introduced soon in the constituency to relief and benefit the people.

The ceremony was also addressed by Haji Ramzan Chandio, president of PPP district Badin, Jan Muhammad Korai, chairman of Dumbalo union council and others. Bashir Ahmed Halipoto, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, PPP office bearers, workers and large number of villagers were also present.