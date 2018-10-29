Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan released Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar under the United States’ pressure who plans to negotiate a peace deal with the militants in Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US had been pressing Pakistan for long to take steps to bring the Taliban on table.

One official said: “We have taken one step. You can call it part of a trilateral peace deal (with the US and Afghanistan). We have released Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and another Taliban leader (Mullah Abdul Samad Sani) which should help in peace talks (between Taliban, Afghanistan government and the US). The release (of the Taliban leaders) was discussed during the visit of (US Special Representative for Afghanistan) Zalmay Khalilzad (this month).”

He added: “The release of the Taliban leaders came as a result of trilateral efforts. All the three countries (Pakistan, US and Afghanistan) agree that there should be talks with the willing militants. The US is also ready to give them (militants) a share in power (in Afghanistan). They want to negotiate a peace deal.”

Another official said that Pakistan supported the Afghan peace process and supported the talks’ process between the government and the militants. “Obviously, the fighting cannot go on forever. There has to be an end. The sooner they hold talks, the better. We support such efforts.”

Earlier, Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan announced that Pakistan had released deputy chief of Afghan Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mullah Abdul Samad Sani.

The Taliban also announced that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was released after high-level negotiations. Baradar is one of four men, including Mullah Omar, who founded the Taliban movement in 1994. He served in several key positions when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001. Ghani was arrested from Karachi in 2010.

This month, Pakistan and the US had agreed to work jointly to placate the Taliban and bring them on the talks table. This came after the US military made a decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over Islamabad’s perceived failure to take decisive action against militants.

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had visited Islamabad to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on October 9. The two sides had decided to use their influence for regional peace, especially in Afghanistan.

Officials said that both the countries had then agreed to placate Taliban and start a dialogue process for peace. The US had asked Pakistan to show its ‘seriousness’ by helping the US to hold talks with Taliban.

In his meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan would continue to play its role for political solution of Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan welcomed the US efforts for peace in Afghanistan. “Both the leaders agreed to continue cooperation on Afghan reconciliation process,” said an official statement.

Prior to Khalilzad’s visit, the US state department said: “Special Representative Khalilzad’s mission is to coordinate and lead US efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.”

A state department statement said that the special representative would also be working in close coordination with the Afghan government and various stakeholders and ‘explore how the best to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict’.

Khalilzad also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul to discuss possible peace talks with the Taliban, who have repeatedly rejected negotiation offers.

US has repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to Taliban militants in its border regions with Afghanistan and using them as an arm of its foreign policy. Pakistan denies using proxies.

Recently, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met several US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York and Washington on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

It was in those meetings that Pakistan pledged to support negotiations with Taliban to end Afghanistan’s 17-year war and in return asked the US to restore military aid.

Later, Pompeo said that the US looked forward to working with the new government of Pakistan in implementing its reform agenda. He appreciated Pakistan’s support for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and its efforts for peace in the neighbourhood. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammed Faisal said that Pakistan’s relations with the US were on a ‘positive trajectory.’ He said that bringing Afghan Taliban to negotiating table was collective responsibility of all countries.

Pakistan and the US, he said, were currently engaged, along with other regional stakeholders, to pursue a political settlement in Afghanistan, which is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.

“Pakistan’s cooperation with Afghanistan and the international community to bring about lasting peace in Afghanistan is borne out of our firm belief that a stable Afghanistan is vital for eliminating the menace of terrorism inside Pakistan and the region in general. Above all, Pakistan’s own economic vision and integration into the broader region hinges on peace in Afghanistan,” Faisal said.

The spokesperson said that building close cooperative relations with Afghanistan had been a high priority in Pakistan’s foreign policy and a vital component of the government’s vision of a ‘peaceful neighbourhood’.

He said: “We believe that no country benefits more than Pakistan from peace and stability in Afghanistan. Likewise, no country suffers more than Pakistan due to unrest in Afghanistan. Conclusion of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity is the manifestation of these efforts.”

Recently, Foreign Minister Qureshi called his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and reiterated that Pakistan wanted to work with Afghanistan to achieve long term peace and stability in the region.

“Peace and economic development in Pakistan is linked with restoration of complete peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he had said. Rabbani had also expressed the hope that both countries would continue to work together in pursuing peace and an end to the decades-old conflict in Afghanistan.

International relations expert Dr Talat Wazarat said that Pakistan had genuine interests in Afghan stability. She said that the US should stop India from interfering in Afghanistan. “Pakistan is serious in Afghan peace and the US should help Pakistan’s efforts. The Indian involvement in Afghanistan is direct threat to the security of Pakistan,” she said.