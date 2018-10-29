Share:

Okara - Sahiwal Division Commissioner Arif Anwar said that standard educational institutions lead nations to the destinations of progress and zenith.

He inaugurated solar system of 88 KW power at Okara Cadet College (OCC), and said the OCC had set excellent tradition in the area in very short time. The students of the institution would perform their role in the progress of Pakistan, he hoped.

He said the provision of modern facilities in the educational institution was the government's priority.

He said the students of OCC must focus their sole attention on obtaining and completing education.

OCC Principal Shamim Akhtar, XEN Buildings Hafiz Abdul Qadir and the district heads of govt departments were also present.

The principal escorted the commissioner and others to OCC chambers, labs, classrooms, shop, canteen, kitchen, mess, hostel, Jinnah House and parks.

Fazl flayed for

'ludicrous' statement

The statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman on landing of Israelite plane in Pakistan is quite ludicrous, said PTI leaders including Ch Saleem Sadiq and Ch Abdullah Tahir.

Talking to media, they said that Maulana utterly rejected all denial reports from Civil Aviation Authority and other institutions that also included Air Force and Pakistan Army.

They said: "Maulana sticks up to his allegation to try to prove Imran Khan's links with the Jews."