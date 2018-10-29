Share:

ISLAMABAD - Centre for Agriculture and Bio-sciences International in collaboration with other development partners has launched an awareness campaign against the rapidly spreading of ‘Parthenium’, a highly invasive specie, which was posing a serious threats for human health, agriculture productivity and livestock. The campaign was part of a comprehensive action plan initiated with the assistance and support of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), aimed at to combating the scourge of Parthenium, a highly harmful weed, measures for prevalent and its spreading in Pakistan. The other objective of the campaign was to share experiences and information on Parthenium weed’s presence and impacts in the country and draft an initial comprehensive action plan in the short, medium and long term. The action plan comprises of three stages including research, development and communication. It will emphasize on strengthening links between stakeholders to set priorities, list key activities and institutions involved.

It will focus on developing a Weed Management Decision Guide in order to utilise best practices for early detection, prevention and control. The weed can be controlled by chemicals but they are toxic for the environment,

The invasive species approximately cost the global economy more than US$1.4 trillion. The burden of invasive weeds is heavily bared by the most vulnerable and poorest.

In Southeast Asia, invasive species cost at least US$ 33 billion, reducing the total GDP by 5 percent, adding that Parthenium manipulates the ecology of fields, affects yield of crops and invades forests through its aggressive nature and allelopathy (hindering development of different plants), said an official.

It even causes serious threats to surrounding livestock and has the capability to cause rigorous allergies among humans who regularly interact with the weed, he added.

In India, he said that Parthenium has resulted in yield losses of up to 40 percent in various crops. In terms of pasture production, this noxious weed has been found to reduce livestock carrying capacities by 90 percent.

Commenting on this situation, Dr Babar Bajwa, Regional Director of CABI CWA Pakistan, said, “Parthenium is a deadly weed that destroys crops and is also harmful to one’s health.

He said along with farmers, it is essential that the CABI, general public be aware of the presence of this silent enemy living amongst them and it was expected that that the CABI Action Plan to combat Parthenium will take great strides in helping prevent the growth and spreading of this quiet killer.