LOS ANGELES-Cara Delevingne feels inspired by other women.

The 26-year-old actress has revealed she takes inspiration from women who are from different walks of life and she's delighted that the collective female voice is becoming increasingly prominent in society.

Cara said: ''Generally, women inspire me no matter what. The more you get to know every women, their story, strength and inspiration.

''Now more and more women are finding a voice to stand up for what they believe in - the more vulnerability that is spoken about, the better.'' The 'Suicide Squad' star has admitted that in spite of her outgoing nature, she's actually ''super insecure''.

Cara has therefore urged people not to judge others based on their outward appearance.

The British actress - who first found fame as a model - told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''For me, confidence is a daily thing. It's not about being a confident person or an insecure person - I'm quite extrovert but I'm super insecure.

''People deal with insecurity and shyness differently. So don't ever judge anyone for the way they are, because it doesn't necessarily match how they are inside.''

Cara also thinks social media has created even more pressure for young people.

She said: ''It's definitely given kids a lot more in terms of connection but those things come with massive amounts of danger.

''I think kids now are a lot quicker to grow up and have a lot more to deal with. The pressure is really hard. ''I think while everyone's adapting to it, it's about listening to each other, understanding how sensitive people are and knowing what's acceptable.''