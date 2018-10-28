Share:

Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared that at least 12 housing schemes around zone 1 and 2 of the federal capital do not fall within the limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). According to the CDA’s directorate of housing societies, the housing schemes including Army Welfare Trust, Capital Smart City, EIGHTEEN, Engineers Cooperative Housing Scheme, Al-Kabir Town, Faisal Town, Green Town, Gulshan-e-Sehat, Khudadad City, Multi Garden-II, Veterans Housing Scheme and Wapda Town do not fall within the limits of Islamabad and are located beyond the ICT limits. The CDA has informed all the stakeholders and the general public through media that as per CDA Ordinance 1960, Master Plan of Islamabad, the Capital of the Republic (Determination of Area) Ordinance 1963, ICT Zoning Regulations-1992, the ICT limits towards South West of Islamabad terminates after 17th series of the sectors.

The Authority has observed with grave concern that certain unscrupulous sponsors, builders, developers and advertisers of housing schemes, apartments, commercial projects around zone 1 and 2 are using the name as ‘sectors’ and ‘Islamabad’ for advertisement/marketing of their schemes/projects which actually do not fall/locate within the ICT limits. “They fall within Tehsils of Rawalpindi, Fateh Jang and Taxila of Punjab province,” the Authority held. The CDA has termed it a malpractice on part of the sponsors just to enhance the value of their land/plots and are deceiving the general public by using sectors and the name of Islamabad. The CDA has requested the general public to remain on high alert and to be careful while carrying out any sale or purchase of property and to verify from CDA whether the housing scheme/project falls within Islamabad Capital Territory, otherwise the CDA will not be responsible for any loss to the investors. The CDA held that sponsors, builders and developers are exploiting the general public for their illicit gains and are cheating the public at large. “Due to illegal activities of these elements, the public is prone to heavy financial losses and mental anguish,” viewed the Authority. The CDA has also warned that all those involved in this illegal activity to immediately bring an end to advertisement, marketing of the housing schemes and commercial projects outside ICT limits as “Within”. Meanwhile, the CDA has also approached NAB, FIA and Rawalpindi Development Authority and other relevant government departments to sensitize them on the issue.