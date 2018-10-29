Share:

KARACHI - The aftershocks of hikes in CNG prices continue as the common man are compelled to pay exorbitant rates on almost each and every item of their daily use.

From essential commodities to transport fares, the people are paying more than what they were giving a month ago as the prices of commodities and the transport fares are increased.

The people were already facing hardships due to water scarcity, prolong loadshedding and other civic issues and they are hit by the current hikes in prices as their miseries get doubled.

“It has become very difficult to make ends meet in Rs16,000 salary. In this inflation how can a common man feed his children,” a dejected 38-year-old citizen Ahsan Khan asked. He said it was very difficult for him to pay even school fee of his children as the same was too high as well.

Criticising the federal government for increasing the CNG prices, he said that it was obvious that the price of other items would also be increased as the transportation cost gets enhanced.

Ahsan said that the transportation fares have also been increased by 50 percent, as the bus conductor has started charging Rs30 from New Karachi to MA Jinnah Road instead of Rs17. The fares are increased without any official notification by the Transport Department but there is no one to take action against the profiteers, he added.

A rickshaw driver Imran also expressed his annoyance over the hikes, saying that he was compelled to increase the fares.

“We are constrained to pay more Rs22 per kilogram of CNG as it was being sold Rs82 per kg and now it is being sold around Rs104 per kg,” he added.

He said that their miseries get multiplied when the CNG stations remain closed. “Even after the hikes, the CNG remains unavailable for thrice a week. In these circumstances how would we able to feed our children,” he lamented.

Reminding the incident in which a rickshaw driver set himself ablaze, Imran blamed the hikes for his suicide and said that the drivers are hit hard by the increase in CNG prices. He said that another driver torched his rickshaw as he was unable to get the gas for running his rickshaw to earn something for his family.

It may be noted here that two rickshaw driver attempted to suicide in last few days and one of which Muhammad Khalid Yousuf succumbed to his burns.

Even though, the cause of Yousuf’s suicide was a bit different as he sprinkled oil on his body and set himself alight allegedly due to the bribe demanded by the policemen but poverty was surely the main reason behind his act.

In a similar incident took place in North Nazimabad, another rickshaw driver Shahid attempted self-immolation on October 25 after setting his rickshaw ablaze. “The CNG stations are closed today as they were yesterday. I am going to fire myself also. How is it possible to complete family monthly expenditure while having rented house and small kids, he questioned and added that he and his family is spending miserable lives and it is better to taste death instead of facing depression.

The CNG are being sold at Rs103-104 per kg across the city after the federal government hiked the CNG price from Rs700 per MMBTU to Rs980 per MMBTU.

‘Is this the change we voted for?’ A resident of Gulistan-e-Johar Shahnaz Begum, 44, said she did not witness in her entire life that the newly formed government increased the prices of gas, electricity and other utilities in its early days. “We voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan as he had promised to bring change but this is the change we voted for,” she questioned.

Shahnaz said that it was really tough for her to cover the expenditures of the month in a ‘minimum’ salary of her husband, adding that the prices of essential commodities have been increased that spoil her budget.