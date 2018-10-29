Share:

KARACHI - Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police, in collaboration with the Islamabad police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a murder case in Islamabad.

The accused, namely Faryad was arrested during a joint venture by CTD and Islamabad police in Karachi.

According to CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh, the accused was wanted to the Islamabad police in a murder case of an owner of a factory, Imdad about one-and-a-half month ago in Karachi and later escaped along with the Rs500,000 after dumping his body within the premises of the factory. CTD officials said that the accused had fled from Islamabad and was living in hiding in Karachi and working as labourer.

Separately, the CTD police also arrested two more suspects, Sabir and Salahuddin and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. According to CTD officials, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

SMUGGLED DTH EQUIPMENT SEIZED

Separately, Pakistan Customs officials claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of smuggled Direct to Home (DTH) equipment during an operation in Karachi’s Korangi area.

This was disclosed during a press conference at Pakistan Customs headquarters in Karachi where speaking at a press conference, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Collector of customs told the media that the staff of Anti Smuggling Organization of MCC Preventive, Karachi under the supervision of assistant collector headquarters during an information based operation successfully raided a godown and a residential house located at Korangi and recovered huge quantity of smuggled illegal direct to home equipment.

Collector customs further said that it is used to broadcast Indian channels and transfer of money charged against these services to Indian through illegal channels, adding that the smuggled goods were dumped and hidden in warehouse and basement of the residence.

The seized contraband and smuggled goods worth Rs14.3 million were shifted to ASO headquarters NMB Wharf, Karachi. The recovered items included 1851 piece of satellite receivers, 7387 LNBs, 80 dish and 1360 miscellaneous accessories. Two persons were also arrested and case was also registered while further investigation was underway, the spokesperson added.