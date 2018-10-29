Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Karandaaz Pakistan has launched the second round of its flagship Women Entrepreneurship Challenge with 19 women-led businesses from across the country. The annual challenge, funded by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), is a leading business support programme that promotes a culture of entrepreneurship amongst women.

Karandaaz will invest up to PKR 20 million (per business) in enterprises that have potential for growth after a competitive pitching round to a panel of judges. It will also provide customized business development support to the businesses that have qualified for the programme.

Women-led businesses from sectors as diverse as clothing and manufacturing, education, beauty and care, food and food processing, IT and digital media, and gems and jewelry make up this year’s cohort, as announced by Karandaaz at a ceremony held in Islamabad, today.

Speaking at the event, CEO Karandaaz Ali Sarfraz explained: “We are very excited about this year’s round of Karandaaz Women Entrepreneurship Challenge as the businesses thistime are much more diverse with a significant potential for revenue generation and job creation. Our programme is helping these dynamic entrepreneurs compete at par with other mainstream businesses in their domains and tackle impediments such as access to finance, market linkages, and lack of knowledge about industry certifications and standards that traditionally hamper women-led businesses’ growth.”