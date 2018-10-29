Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that neither there was any possibility to recognize Israel nor any such discussion took place in the government as Pakistan had always been supporting Palestine.

“In my government, neither any such thing was discussed nor are relations with Israel being established,” he categorically remarked talking to media at Islamabad International Airport before departing on three-day official visit to Turkey.

He said historically, Pakistan had been supporting Palestine because like Kashmir, Gaza had also been faced with unprecedented atrocities.

“There is no such possibility, discussion or debate (to recognize Israel), the president reiterated.

Regarding the reports of the arrival of any Israeli aircraft in Pakistan, the president said even those who had spread such reports had confessed their inaccuracy.

To a question, he said though Pakistan had nothing to do with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, however he desired that both Turkey and Saudi Arabia took this matter to its logical end while maintaining good ties.

He said that Turkey always supported Pakistan, be it is Kashmir or any other issue. Since Khilafat Movement, the people of Pakistan had been enjoying brotherly relations with Turkish people throughout all ups and downs.

He said it was pleasing that the democracy stood victorious in Turkey during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and it remained intact there despite international conspiracies.

The president said during his visit to Turkey, he would also interact with the Turkish leadership to further strengthen these brotherly ties, besides interacting with other leaders attending the opening of new Istanbul International Airport.

To a question, he said the PTI government was very strong and lauded it for taking measures to provide a breathing space to the national economy. He also thanked Saudi government for supporting Pakistan in this hour of crisis by agreeing to provide $3 billion to address the imbalance-of-payment and supply oil worth $3.2 billion on deferred payment.

He said Pakistan was open to investment in mining and oil refinery sectors.

The president hoped that the prime minister’s visit to China in first week of November would also bring about the positive developments. Likewise, he said Pakistan also desired to expand its cooperation, investment and exports with the UAE.

The president said though it would take some time to address the crisis inherited by the incumbent government; however the country would manage to come out of it.

He said the appreciation of dollar value had nothing to do with this government’s policies because it stood at around Rs 128 even before Imran Khan assumed the prime minister’s office.

Responding to another question, the president said the reports of imposition of governor rule in Sindh were baseless; however he called for Sindh government’s cooperation for uplift of the province.

PRESIDENT ARRIVES

IN TURKEY

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on a three-day official visit, on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the President was received by deputy governor Istanbul, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and high officials, said a press release issued here.

During his visit, the president is scheduled to attend and address the opening ceremony of newly built international airport in Istanbul.

The event would also be attended by heads of state and government from other countries.

The President is likely to hold bilateral meetings with Turkish leadership.