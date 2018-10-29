Share:

LAHORE (PR) - ADATA recently launched its HD720 external hard drive in Pakistan. It’s an ultra-durable external hard drive with a sporty design and features ample storage capacity. It has undergone stringent tests for waterproofing, dust proofing and shock resistance to provide excellent protection of data.

HD720 is best suited for outdoor enthusiasts and active people who demand rugged devices to record and carry all their adventure. It is also a good choice for Fashionistas, LOHAS Followers and those who are keen on stylish products that match their active lifestyles.

HD720 meets the stringent IP68 standard, offering excellent protection against water and dust. It has also passed a stricter 1.8m drop test than the standard military-grade (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) requirement, which means it is capable of handling a very sudden crash. Thanks to its durable design, the HD720 works normally even in a dusty environment or after being submerged in its storage state in 2 meter-deep water for up to 120 minutes.

The triple-layer construction of the HD720 incorporates exceptionally elastic silicone material to provide great shock absorption from all angles while its shock sensors help users protect data. If it suffers a severe shock from being struck, the shock sensor protection automatically starts up and displays a flashing red light. When the shock has passed, a solid or flashing blue light displays indicating normal operation has resumed.