Share:

Islamabad-Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) is facing hurdles in restoration and conservation work of the historical majestic Rawat Fort due to the issue of encroachment especially from its southern side. According to an official source, the department has completed 25 percent of the repair and conservation work of Rawat Fort but now encroachments from three sides of the fort especially southern side is creating hindrance in this work. The source revealed that the department has written to the authorities in Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove encroachment from the three sides of the fort which is further damaging the already dilapidated fort.

The encroachment is sheer violation of the CDA by-laws that prohibits construction within 200 feet of the historical monuments premises. However, authorities in CDA are not paying any heed to this issue, the source said. The restoration and conservation work was initiated side by side by the team hired by DoAM soon after approval of PC-I for “Repair, maintenance and development of Rawat Fort” with the cost of Rs28 million.

The department is carrying out this repair work mainly to preserve the fort with damaged boundary walls, 19 ram-shackled rooms, three-domed altered mosque, graves and a deserted mausoleum which were in dilapidated condition for last many years, the source said.

However, the conservation of the fort will at least help protect this ancient site from further ruining as well as stop the drug addicts and beggar residing there through repair of boundary walls. When contacted CDADirector Encroachment Fahim Badshah, he said he has just assumed the charge as head of encroachment section and cannot say anything regarding this issue.

He said he will take briefing from his staff about encroachment issue at Rawat Fort and obviously develop strategy to counter this issue. Rawat Fort is originally an ancient Sarai (Inn) situated about 11 miles from Rawalpindi towards Jehlum close to the Grand Trunk road and appears to have been built during the Sultanate period in early 15th century AD. Rawat Fort had 45 rooms, out of which 19 ram-shackled rooms exist and others have fallen prey to intentional vandalism of private constructors who have merged the major parts of the rooms into their houses.

These rooms once used by travellers of ancient era for spending a night or two. According to the description board outside the fort with half omitted words, the fort is associated with the name of Masud, son of famous Mehmood of Ghaznavi in 1039 AD where he was arrested by his rebellious soldiers and eventually murdered in the fort of Giri near Taxila.

The fort is also associated with the name of Ghakhar tribe chief Sarang Khan who fell with his sixteen sons fighting against Sher Shah Suri and buried within the precinct of this monument, it says.

DoAM, Islamabad protected this site under Antiquities Act 1975 but after devolution under 18th amendment of the constitution, Punjab government acquired it.

The DoAM again acquired the site and started initial working on a plan for its maintenance and preservation. DoAM purchased the road linking the historical site with Grand Trunk Road but shopkeepers and roadside hawkers encroached that.