Islamabad-The Ramana police on Sunday registered a case for the disappearance of SP Peshawar Police, Muhammad Tahir Khan Dawar who had gone missing from Islamabad under mysterious circumstances on Saturday evening. The case was registered on the complaint of the brother of the missing police officer, Farman Ahmad ud Din Dawar, a resident of North Waziristan. According to the contents of the FIR, Muhammad Tahir Khan Dawar left Hayat Abad in Peshawar at 4:30 pm on Saturday for Islamabad and reached his house in sector G-10/4 of the capital at around 6:15pm. However, his phone went off at around 7:45pm and is still off. The brother of the officer has requested the police to help locate the missing police officer.

It is pertinent to mention that Tahir Khan had gone missing from Islamabad on Saturday after he walked out of his home in sector G-10/4 in the limits of Ramana police station. The police have registered the case under section 365 of the PPC. SP Tahir Khan was posted in Rural Zone of Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The police said that on the directions of Senior Superintendent Police (Operations) Mohammad Amin Bukhari, police teams have been constituted to locate SP Khan. SP Sadar Islamabad and SP Team Investigation Islamabad would lead the team. The police and brother of the police officer are not certain whether the police officer was kidnapped or he got into an accident.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 27 outlaws including two street criminals from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. SSP (Operations) had assigned the task to SP (Saddar Zone) Umer Khan to ensure the arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under supervision of SHO Tarnol police station Muhammad Iqbal which included Sub-Inspector Yar Muhammad and others. The team, according to the police, worked hard and succeeded in arresting two persons identified as Ikram, a resident of Dhoke Pracha Islamabad and Adil, a resident of Dhoke Matkayal in Rawalpindi. The police also recovered cash, cell phones and weapons from them while further investigation is still underway.

Furthermore, Inspector Muhammad Ijaz , Sub Inspectors Yar Muhammad, Aziz Ahmed from Tarnol police station arrested nine accused namely Nasrullah, Jamal, Javed Iqbal, Barar Shah, Qaisar Asgher, Jehnzaib, Amjad, Saddam, Tanveer and recovered 4.170 kilogram heroin, 350 gram hashish, two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. CIA police arrested a proclaimed offender Waheed while Industrial-Area police arrested Asmat and Saad Khursheed and recovered two pistols each from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP (Operations) has directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities.