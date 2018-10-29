Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Important record reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in the judicial record room (Muhafiz Khana) of Deputy Commissioner Office Sunday morning.

According to sources, the fire was ignited on purpose by some unidentified persons to damage the record.

"Some National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials have visited the record room last week to examine important record for investigation regarding some cases of former PPP and PML-N parliamentarians," they claimed. Officials of the DC office, however, did not confirm it.

The fire erupted in early hours and engulfed the entire building within no time. Rescue 1122 fire-fighters reached the spot at 7:48 am and tried to control the blaze but heavy smoke filled all rooms of the building, making it difficult for the fire-fighter to carry out operation. It, however, took three hours to complete the operation and extinguished the fire.

DC Jamil Ahmed Jamil has formed a three members committee comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ehsan Ali Jamali, Deputy Director Development Riyasat Ali and District Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Sattar Babur. The committee will visit the site and submit inquiry report along with recommendations soon.