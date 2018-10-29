Share:

SHIKARPUR - There was a dire need to promote healthy activities and curbing negative activities in this regard youths of Shikarpur have started a fitness club Agha Abdul Wadood Khan Body Building Club to maintain their physical and mental health at Kiri Nawab Khan Mohalla on Sunday.

Sajid Ameer Saddozi, the newly posted Shikarpur SSP was a chief guest while Agha Muneer Ahmed and Agha Abdul Nabi Khan Pathan were honourable guests in the inauguration programme. SSP Sajid said that healthy youths are assets of the nation therefore who should concentrate over their fitness and avoid taking part in negative activities like use of drugs and others negative activities so that they could serve for the prosperity of the nation and their family as well.

Agha Zaid Khan, the head coach of fitness club, said that there was dire need of fitness club so that youths of Shikarpur could remain healthy.

Besides, SSP Shikarpur also registered himself as a member and assured he would regularly take exercise at the club.

The number of youths and notables of the city participated in the ceremony.