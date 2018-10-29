Share:

ISLAMABAD - The farmers Sunday urged the government to ensure starting of sugarcane crushing seasons on time besides increasing the support price of the crop as prices of agricultural inputs had increased. Talking to APP, a farmer, Rai Farooq said that government must take measures to ensure crushing of sugarcane on time as late crushing of the crop would affect the cultivation of wheat which is very important for food requirements of the country. “The farmers cultivate the wheat after cutting of the sugarcane from the fields and late starting of sugarcane crushing affects the produce of wheat,” he pointed out. He urged the government to facilitate sugar mills in exporting their produce as they would be able to pay the arrears to sugarcane growers and start the next crushing season on time. Another farmer, Ahmed Nawaz Dhudi demanded of the government to rationalize the crop’s supporting price as costs of agriculture inputs like fertilizers, diesel and pesticides had raised manifold.

He point out that in previous year, the supporting price of the crop was Rs 180 per 40 Kg, while the sugar mills purchased it from them at 130 per 40 Kg.

Measure should be taken by the government for purchasing sugarcane by the sugar mills on supporting price from the farmers during upcoming season, he added.

The farmers also lauded the government step for not increasing the price of electricity for agriculture sector.

Meanwhile in a statement, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) said that start of crushing seasons for Sugarcane on November 15 is not suitable for the millers, as the crop at that time is not fully ripped.

“We have surplus sugar stocks in the mills” the association pointed out.

The price of sugar in market is very low, the PSMA added.