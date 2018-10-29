Share:

KARACHI (PR) - In support of the Supreme Court, Government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan’s honorable initiative, HabibMetro Bank contributed Rs20 million the Supreme Court & Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Diamer Basha & Mohmand Dam Fund. This included voluntary contributions by the staff of the Bank.

The Bank has also promoted the cause among its customers and encouraged the general public to donate to the worthy cause as well. In doing so, HabibMetro Bank mobilized its network of 326 branches in 98 cities across Pakistan for the Fund’s donation collections.

Upon presenting a cheque to Mr. Tariq Bajwa, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO of HabibMetro Bank said, ‘It is a great honor for HabibMetro Bank to contribute to the future of Pakistan through this public-private collaboration. We at HabibMetro Bank wish the SBP, Supreme Court and Government of Pakistan Godspeed in their endeavors.’ The Governor of the SBP expressed appreciation of the Bank’s contribution to the national interest.

HabibMetro Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich – a banking group that is present in 8 countries across 4 continents. In 2017, Habib Bank AG Zurich celebrated completion of 50 years of banking service.