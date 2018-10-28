Share:

Balochistan has a long tradition in the production of handicrafts. Being popular within the country and the handicrafts needle work is common all over the province of Balochistan. The women in the province are awing Balochister cloren. This work is being performed by the Baloch women and girls. Different areas of Balochistan known for their distinctive designs. At the last, the handicrafts also boost up the image of the country as they reflect the artistic temperament of a nation.

HANIGUL RASHEED,

Kech, October 17.