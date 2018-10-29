Share:

LAHORE - Haseeb ur Rehman of IGGC annexed the 1st Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour title here at the newly-laid-out PAF Skyview Golf Course on Sunday. As many as 81 professional golfers took part in the Pakistan National Golf Tour. After intense competition, only 33 got selected and displayed quality golf skills. The other notable players were Ashir Masih, Roman Khan, Shahid Hanif, Akbar Mehroz, Muhammed Arif, Shahid Pervaiz, Ejaz Khan, Naqas Hussain and Syed Bilal Hussain. Ashir Masih of Gymkhana finished second with gross 71, M Arif of PGC earned third position with gross 72. At the conclusion of the 1st Punjab Jinnah Golf Development Tour at the serene PAF Golf Course, the winners were honored by Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command.