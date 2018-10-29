Share:

KAMALIA - Household goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees burnt in a fire broke out scarcely the explosion of an LPG gas cylinder in a house, owned by Sultan, at Mohallah Bhattian in Mauza Jakhar here the other day. A huge explosion spread panic in the area. The fire was extinguished by neighbours on self-help basis. No loss of life was reported.

Man nabbed with drugs

Kamalia City police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug-peddler, identified as Qamar Abbas, in a raid conducted near Mandi Morr here the other day. The police recovered 650g of hashish from his possession. They also filed a case against him, and started further investigation.

Two power pilferers booked

Two power pilferers were booked for allegedly stealing electricity from main power supply lines here the other day.

As per the official sources, a Fesco team, led by SDO Haroon Yaseen, checked the electricity meter of M Adnan at Chak 705 G/B and found him guilty of power theft from the main power supply line.

Meanwhile, Afzal, a resident of Chak 710 G/B was also caught stealing electricity from the main electric cable. Kamalia Saddr police registered separate cases against the power pilferers on the complaint of SDO Haroon Yasin.