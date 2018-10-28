Share:

LONDON:-Rowan Atkinson doesn't consider himself to be a 'proper actor'. The 63-year-old star appears in 'Johnny English Strikes Again' alongside award-winning actress Emma Thomps on - who plays the role of the UK Prime Minister - and Rowan thinks his co-star is ''weirdly convincing'' in the role. He explained: ''She brought a lot to the movie. I think she's great.

Actually, she's a weirdly convincing Prime Minister.

''You can absolutely see her in the job. Maybe she should be in the job. Who's to say?

''What's good about Emma is that she's what I call a proper actor, unlike me. I just fart about for a living, but she's the real deal. She's proper Oscar-winning performer.''