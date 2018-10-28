Share:

Islamabad-Every year, the new enrolled-students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) soon after securing admission in the University, run from pillar to post to find a reasonable private hostel in the capital equipped with the required facilities on affordable charges within reach of the University campus as the University faces acute shortage of hostels.

A student from Mass Communication Department of the University, Salwa Iftikhar said that she had lived for more than three years at private hostels, saying that the charges of private rooms were out of reach of students. The private hostel charges per one bed were from Rs 8000 to 15000. Abdul Qayum Kasuri a student of Management Sciences said that female students who come to Islamabad from various parts of the country with an aim to study at best educational institutions were forced to live in expensive private hostels outside the University due to lack of accommodation facility in the campus. Saima Noreen, another student said that a major problem was the limited number of seats in hostels for female students. She said, “It is more difficult for a female student to study without hostel facility as parents very often do not allow girls to live in private hostels.”

The female students living in private hostels had to pay a hefty amount of rent but also had to face poor quality of food and water. The students urged the University to make the accommodation arrangement for them on a priority basis. Provost Dr Sohaib Abdullah of IIUI Hostel said that every year 2200 students are admitted in the university in different academic disciplines, among them more than 900 students have applied for hostel seats, but it was not possible for the University to accommodate all the enrolled students due to shortage of hostels in the institution. However, he said that the University was planning to construct three more hostels for the students in future.

He said that the institution has just completed a project of three new hostels for female students, adding that the university administration understands that accommodation facilities for female students are necessary. The PC-1 of new projects relating to boarding, facilities for female students were also under consideration. He said that, the universities, which were currently working without hostel facilities, should construct their hostels, because it was a basic requirement, especially in case of female students.