ISLAMABAD-Natural beauty of the Federal Capital’s oldest historic Saidpur Model Village has faded over the passage of time due to the indifference of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The population of the Model Village now stands at 50000 with poor building planning and dismal sanitation facilities. Despite, being located just 2 Kilometres away from Parliament House, the village lacks basic living facilities like electricity, gas and sanitation. According to a survey by “Online” illegal constructions have been erected without a proper layout plan. Cattle pens established inside illegal homes have become nourishing ground for pathogenic bacteria and source viral diseases. 40% children from low income families are said to be out of school due to absence of proper educational facilities. Residents of the locality are compelled to send their children to expensive schools owing to poor educational facilities at government schools. The village also lacks medical facilities as not even a single hospital or dispensary centre has been built for the village that is home to thousands of people.

The CDA has reportedly sold precious state land on low rate, causing billions of Rupees loss to the national exchequer. Model Village, a plan for beautiful model type houses had been chalked out to augment the beauty of Islamabad to attract tourists in the best recreational spot amidst the two mountains. But the officers of CDA wing of Enforcement and Environment have sold the land after dividing it into small plots of 3, 5, 10 marlas and one kanals for Rs 3, 00000 to 15, 00000. Thus 300 acres land sold in connivance with during the last 10 years had changed the plan of 385 houses into 50,000 houses.

According to investigation, the change was not in the knowledge of law enforcement agencies including CDA pertaining to the people living in front of Parliament and VIP Sector nor has any department inspected the site. According to inspection reports of ‘Online’ had the CDA developed the village as planned, it would have earned Rs 5 billion revenue per month, whereas due to the indifference of administration the recreational goods for the tourists have also disappeared from the site. On the other hand the creation of Bakra Mandi at the entry point which has spread foul odour in the entire village is equally a question mark. In the centre of the village there are sheds of buffalos just opposite side a mosque adding further problems for the people going for prayers. In the government model schools of today in the model village the old traditions are intact of the past 50 years. Children are forced to sit on cold floor for their daily lessons.

The people of the area said that for the population of thousands there is no hospital and dispensary in the village which is a self explanatory proof of indifference of the rulers. They said that PTI candidate Shiraz Kiyani had been elected from this area during the local body elections but neither sewerage system improved nor gas has been supplied. In three areas of Islamabad PTI representatives have been elected.

They had promised to solve the problems of Islamabad before the elections. The oldest model village of the federal capital has been facing several problems. The promise of improvement in the model village and construction of hospital and dispensary has also not been materialized.

They reiterated that if problems of Islamabad have not been solved this time then all parties will lose their trust.

Public circles have appealed to the elected government to solve the problems of Saidpur Village on a priority basis.