ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Tigers will take on Lahore Panthers in the 6th National Veterans T20 Cricket Cup 2018, Super-6 knockout round match to be played at Stags Cricket Ground today (Monday). Islamabad Tigers cricket team under the captaincy of Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir had left from Islamabad on Sunday afternoon. Talking to The Nation prior to teams’ departure, Ajmal said: “We are fully prepared to take on the much strong and balanced Lahore team. We had net practice for last one week under coaching of Ch Hassan Asghar, who is also manager of our team. We had catch practice and also bowling at nets. We are confident of doing well and winning the title.” He also extended his felicitations to newly-appointed Mohsin Khan on becoming chairman of special committee on cricketing affairs.