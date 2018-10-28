Share:

Islamabad-The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officials on Sunday called for establishing a special unit to control traffic during the movement of very important persons (VIPs) to relieve those already burdened to manage massive traffic flow on the capital’s roads. Voicing concerns over worsening traffic problems due to poor strength of the ITP, the officials told APP it became all the more necessary to hire specially trained staff for the VIP movements.

The ITP when established in 2005 was an exemplary force managing smooth traffic flow in the capital, but with no increase in its strength of 685 and ever rising population, its performance had declined, a senior ITP official said. He said each traffic warden was supposed to tackle 183 vehicles per day according to a decided formula, but the ITP’s strength had not risen in proportion to the population. “The traffic flow has now increased by almost seven times in the past 13 years while the staff’s strength has gradually decreased to 628 from 685 owing to retirement of some officials,” he said, while pointing out that over the past 20 years, the population of the federal capital had doubled to over 2 million. Terming VIP movements a major reason behind the absence of traffic officials from most of the duty points, the official said a sizeable number of personnel remained busy in managing VVIP movements and regulating parking issues in the capital’s markets, leaving a small number to manage smooth mobility of over 900,000 registered vehicles on the roads.