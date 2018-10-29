Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman demanded of the federal government to withdraw the hikes in electricity tariff to provide some sort of relief to the people.

Addressing the meeting with the civil society at Idarae Nooe-e-Huq, Hafiz Naeem said that people are facing hardships due to the ‘incompetency’ of the K-Electric.

“Fifth breakdown within 25 days exposed the performance of the power utility,” he added.

The JI leader questioned that why the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) don’t take action against K-E over its ‘irregularities’. He said the power utility is defaulter of Rs 200 billion of Karachiites, demanding that the amount should be given back.

He also demanded that the judicial commission should be formed to probe the ‘loss’ caused to national exchequer by privatizing then Karachi Electric Supply Corporation. “The responsible persons should be brought under the law by conducting forensic audit,” he added.

The JI city chief once again requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take up his party’s petition regarding the ‘malpractices’ of KE.

The matters regarding hikes in electric tariff, prolong load shedding in Karachi and over billing were also discussed during the meeting.