Share:

LOS ANGELES-Julia Roberts doesn't watch much TV.

The 'Homecoming' actress claims her eyesight is too bad to binge-watch shows through streaming services on her phone or tablet, plus she doesn't get much time to sit down and relax until after her children Finn and Hazel, 13, and 11-year-old Henry - who she has with husband Daniel Moder - have gone to bed.

She said: ''My own television is very big out of necessity, because I have bad eyes. But I don't think of my career as small screen versus big screen. Also, I don't get to watch a lot of television, because by the time it's adult television watching time, I am going to bed.'' The 50-year-old actress admitted TV has changed a lot since she was young.

She told the i newspaper: ''This period is sort of platform-agnostic. I don't think performing differs according to how people are going to get a story brought to them. I mean, I grew up on canned laughter and a very different-looking television.''

Julia joined Instagram in June as a ''psychological test'' and though she's had advice on using the app from her children, she doesn't think she's very adept at using it yet.

She said: ''It's an interesting psychological test I'm putting myself through. ''As the mother of teenagers, it's an incredible exercise. I'm not terribly good at it. My kids told me early on, 'Mom, you're kind of blowing it a little bit - this is what you need to be doing.' I think I've had some good counsel.''

Instead, the 'Pretty Woman' star feels more comfortable talking soccer with her children, in particular their favourite team Manchester United.

She said: ''That's who we cheer for in our house. My oldest son got into that and it's always been his team.''