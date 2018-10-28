Share:

Rawalpindi-Kite flying continues despite a ban, as City police is not taking action against the violators. Kites can be seen in the sky in different localities including Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony and Chaman Zar. Parents are worried, as it’s a dangerous sport and could endanger the lives of their children. City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas said strict action would be taken against Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate the law.

He said that the ban on kite flying will be strictly implemented. He directed the force to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.