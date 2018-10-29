Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The teenage daughter of a labourer was raped by two accused after abduction and threw her unconscious on road. The incident took place at Gujjar Chowk in Alipur with the daughter of Ghulam Abbas Gujjar, son of Imam Baksh Gujjar, a labourer.

The family members were out for some work and the girl was alone at house. In the meanwhile, Allah Bachaya Gabol, who works for ASI Abid Bhatti, Moharar, along with his accomplice Ajmal entered the house of Ghulam Abbas and abducted his 13-year-daughter (R) at gunpoint. They, later, phoned Ghulam Abbas, asking him to return Rs4,000 he had borrowed from them and took his daughter. The accused, however, tortured the girl badly and raped her. Later they threw the girl unconscious on road.

Taking notice of the incident, Muzaffargarh DPO Faisal Shehzad directed Alipur DSP to supervise the legal proceedings and ensure justice to the affected family. The police have registered a case and started investigation but no arrest has been made yet.

The affected girl told the media that she was forced to consume liquor and tortured before rape. She appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Punjab chief minister to take notice of the worst barbarism. She sought protection, saying that the accused are threatening her family with dire consequences if they don't settle the issue. The girl has been shifted to THQ Hospital Alipur for medical examination. The police have started raids for the arrest of the accused.