Share:

ISLAMABAD - Low kinnow yield is expected this year due to inauspicious weather conditions with almost 25 to 30 percent decrease in overall production. Director Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) Muhammad Nawaz Maiken said that current citrus season is facing problems including irrigation water shortage, low rains and attacks of diseases, Radio Pakistan reported. He said that CRIS is providing counseling and assistance to orchard owners so that required results could be achieved.